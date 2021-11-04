Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Film

Lorain-Carnegie Bridge is Closed Today for Filming of Adam Driver Netflix Movie Based on Don DeLillo's White Noise

Posted By on Thu, Nov 4, 2021 at 11:20 AM

click to enlarge Hope Memorial Bridge - PHOTO BY ERIK DROST
  • Photo by Erik Drost
  • Hope Memorial Bridge
The Hope Memorial (Lorain-Carnegie) Bridge is temporarily closed Thursday for filming of the Adam Driver Netflix movie Wheat Germ, based on the Don DeLillo novel White Noise.

Cleveland Police are on scene at both the west (Lorain) and east (Carnegie) sides, redirecting traffic to the Detroit-Superior Bridge. The bridge will be closed until 4 a.m. Friday.



Directed by Adam Baumbach, the film has spent the majority of its $100 million budget in Northeast Ohio, previously filming at locations in Cleveland Heights, Hiram, Canton and Lorain County. The Greater Cleveland Film Commission has noted that the film has employed more than a hundred local crew members and background actors.

Alongside known heartthrob Driver, the film stars Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle and Jodie Turner-Smith, among others. And just like the novel, the film will follow college Professor Jack Gladney (Driver) and his family in the aftermath of an airborne toxic event.

The scene being filmed on the bridge is reportedly one shortly following the toxic event itself, caused by a gas leak after a train crash. People will be filmed fleeing the town across the bridge. 

***
