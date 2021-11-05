Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, November 5, 2021

C-Notes

Local Singer-Songwriter Lauren Lanzaretta Releases Soulful New Single

Posted By on Fri, Nov 5, 2021 at 8:30 AM

click to enlarge Local singer-songwriter Lauren Lanzaretta. - SARAH BOKONE
  • Sarah Bokone
  • Local singer-songwriter Lauren Lanzaretta.
Earlier this year, Lauren Lanzaretta released her new 6-song soul/gospel EP
Deliverance, and now, after taking some time to "reflect and heal," she's issued her new single “Highly Favored,” a tune that "focuses on a lighter, uplifting message — the beauty and rarity of life."

Lanzaretta and Santo Dublo recorded the track live at Jim Stewart Recording in Cleveland.



"This soulful, chill acoustic tune is inspiring as it focuses on the beauty of every person’s life," reads a press release about the track. "The chain of events that had to happen from the beginning of time to now in order for us to exist means that the probability of being born is nearly 0% – one in 400 trillion chance. So if you’re here, you’re a miracle. Highly Favored truly means that we are THE CHOSEN ONES...live your life accordingly."

Dublo, a local singer-songwriter also working on a solo project, appears in the tune's music video as well. He hosts a jam night at the Sand Trap in North Royalton once a month (his next gig is Tuesday, Nov. 30).

Local videographer Jason Libal directed the music video, and locally based Contrast High did all the cover art and all design concepts.

