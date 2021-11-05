Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, November 5, 2021

Ohio Saw Substantial Decreases in New Hires and Job Openings in August, According to Bureau of Labor Statistics

For the last four decades, wage growth for workers in the United States has increased at an alarmingly glacial pace.

Job burnout is currently through the roof.



Affordable childcare in America is a joke, and is a crisis on working families, and the larger economy.

The pandemic made people reevaluate how they earn money.

Those factors and a confluence of other ones have led America into what’s being called the Great Resignation, where workers across the country are quitting their jobs at an accelerated pace.

And Kentucky is leading the nation.

According to a recent report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 84,000 Kentuckians quit their jobs in August, which is up from 58,000 in July.

That August number marks a 4.5% quit rate, the highest in the nation, which is followed by Georgia’s 4.2% and Idaho’s 4.1%. The national quit rate was 2.9% in August 2021. Kentucky was one of seven states with a quit rate over 3.5%.

According to the report, Ohio saw no significant changes in its quitting rate, but did see a significant decrease in both job openings (down 74,000), job layoffs (down 21,000) and hiring (down 31,000). That last number was the third-highest decline across the country, trailing only Illinois (-115,000) and New Jersey (-36,000).

At a recent COVID-19 briefing, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the situation in that state is complicated and nuanced.

“Our challenges in the labor market are complex,” he said. “Some folks remember or just want to say it was about unemployment and the unemployment pay — you can’t get unemployment if you quit. So, when you’re thinking about quits, there’s something more complicated there that’s going on. It may be that people are looking for a different environment. It may be that be that other jobs have opened up. It’s going to require that the private sector get a little creative, and also, in many instances, try to improve conditions, maybe even pay.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release data for the month of September on Nov. 19.

Tags: , ,

