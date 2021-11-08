Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 8, 2021

Scene & Heard

December Deadline Approaching for 'Healthcare.gov' Enrollment

Posted By on Mon, Nov 8, 2021 at 9:09 AM

click to enlarge Peak enrollment for federal marketplace plans in Ohio was in 2016, when more than 243,000 people signed up for insurance coverage. - (ADOBE STOCK)
  • (Adobe Stock)
  • Peak enrollment for federal marketplace plans in Ohio was in 2016, when more than 243,000 people signed up for insurance coverage.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The federal health insurance marketplace is now open, and this fall, there's more help to guide Ohioans through the process of finding coverage.

After cutbacks over the past few years, the federal government has quadrupled the number of navigators to help people find health insurance for 2022.



Zach Reat is the director of health initiatives with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, which is coordinating the "Get Covered Ohio" campaign. He said there are more than 50 trained, certified and licensed navigators in Ohio who can simplify the process.

"We can help people enter in all of their information to qualify for tax credits and subsidies," said Reat, "understand the different health insurance plans that are available, and then make sure they are selecting the plan that is best for them and fits into their budget."

More than ten health insurance companies are offering marketplace plans in Ohio for 2022, and all but three counties have three or more options.

December 15 is the deadline to sign up for marketplace coverage that begins January 1. Appointments with a navigator can be made online, at 'getcoveredohio.org.'

Reat explained that the American Rescue Plan is providing improved financial assistance that can lower premiums, with four out of five people eligible for a plan that may cost $10 a month or less. Also, he noted, millions more people will qualify for tax incentives to lower their premiums.

"So, even if people have been to the marketplace and found the plans unaffordable in years past," said Reat, "it's definitely worth going and shopping, and you can do that again with the assistance of a navigator."

Some 201,000 Ohioans were enrolled in plans this year, about 2% more than in 2020. Reat said most are people who don't have access to insurance through an employer.

"Like people who are self-employed," said Reat, "people who are working several different sort-of gig economy jobs, and other individuals maybe who are doing consulting work, or other work that's not through a larger employer that offers health insurance."

Navigators can also help adults and families with low incomes enroll in Medicaid.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of Healthcare, Ohio

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. New Study Finds That the Majority of Delta-8 Products Tested Have More THC Than Allowable Under Law Read More

  2. Lorain-Carnegie Bridge is Closed Today for Filming of Adam Driver Netflix Movie Based on Don DeLillo's White Noise Read More

  3. PonyBoys to Bring Modern Mexican Food to Former Violante's Space in Chagrin Falls Read More

  4. The Problem With Dune Read More

  5. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams Resigns Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation