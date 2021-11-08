Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 8, 2021

Scene & Heard

Temperatures Reach Record Levels in Great Lakes, a Troubling Trend Fueled by Climate Change

Posted By on Mon, Nov 8, 2021 at 11:06 AM

click image Sue Thompson/FlickrCC - LAKE ERIE
  • Lake Erie
  • Sue Thompson/FlickrCC
The Great Lakes are reaching record warm temperatures, which could generate more lake-effect snow, threaten fish habitats, and disrupt livelihoods that depend on the massive bodies of freshwater.

The temperatures of each of the five lakes are about five to six degrees above average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.



Rising temperatures are the most dramatic in Lake Superior, the biggest and coldest of the Great Lakes. It reached nearly 60 degrees in early October, the warmest on record and about 6 degrees higher than its average of about 52 for this time of year.

In the other Great Lakes, temperatures were three to five degrees higher than average.

The warming water comes as human-caused climate change increases air temperatures.

The Great Lakes hold about 20% of the planet’s surface freshwater, provide water to more than 30 million people, and affect weather in Michigan and other states.

In a recent study reported by The Washington Post, scientists analyzed 60 lakes in the Northern Hemisphere and discovered water temperatures have steadily increased over the past 100 to 200 years. In the past 25 years, water temperatures increased more than any other quarter in the past century. As a result, the lakes are losing ice cover, and water levels are shrinking.

Lake Superior experienced the most rapid warming and lost nearly two months of ice cover per century.

“If we continue emitting greenhouse gases at this rate, Lake Superior will not freeze after the 2060s,” said Sapna Sharma, an associate professor at York University. “Lake Michigan will not freeze after the 2060s.”

By the end of the century, the planet is expected to heat up by 4.9 degrees. If the trend continues, Sharma estimates that about 5,700 lakes could permanently lose ice cover by 2100.

Warmer lakes could also mean more snow, increased flooding, increased precipitation in the winter and spring and less in the summer, increased runoff and bacteria levels, damaged ecology, erosion, negative effects for fish and direct impacts on shipping as well as recreational boating activities, according to a 2019 report titled, An Assessment of the Impacts of Climate Change on the Great Lakes.

“Climate change is now adding more challenges and another layer of stress,” Dan Wuebbles, the report's lead author, said in a statement. “This report paints a stark picture of changes in store for the lakes as a result of our changing climate.”

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. New Study Finds That the Majority of Delta-8 Products Tested Have More THC Than Allowable Under Law Read More

  2. George Family Sues Irishtown Bend Park Group After Port Authority Takes Early Step Toward Eminent Domain on Their Building Read More

  3. Lorain-Carnegie Bridge is Closed Today for Filming of Adam Driver Netflix Movie Based on Don DeLillo's White Noise Read More

  4. PonyBoys to Bring Modern Mexican Food to Former Violante's Space in Chagrin Falls Read More

  5. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams Resigns Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation