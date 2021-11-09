Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Scene & Heard

CSU Vikings Offering Hilarious, Amazing Free Ticket Promotion

Posted By on Tue, Nov 9, 2021 at 1:34 PM

click to enlarge CSU ATHLETICS
  • CSU Athletics

The CSU men's basketball team will play its first home game of the season Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. against the wily Bobcats of Ohio University.

And in order to get butts in seats, the CSU Athletics department has offered an unusual ticket promotion. If the Vikings win, all those who purchased tickets for the home opener will continue to get free admission to upcoming home games as long as the Vikings keep winning.



The "Vikes Win, You Win" promotion means that, in the absolute worst case scenario, a single ticket purchase is good for admission to a single game. Alternately, it could net the buyer several free basketball games, as the Vikings take on a series of middling non-Horizon League rivals after the Bobcats:  Edinboro on 11/16, Canisius on 11/20, Coppin State on 11/22, and Penn State-Behrend on 11/27, before an all-Scandinavian clash with the Northern Kentucky Norse on Dec. 2.

Tickets for the Bobcats game ($12-$18) can be purchased at the Vikings online ticket store. (The first 500 fans will also get a free t-shirt Saturday.)

The Vikes Win, You Win promotion is of course only one of a handful of offers that CSU is dangling in front of fans who are no doubt eager to see Head Coach Dennis Gates attempt to repeat a Horizon League Championship. All those who enter the promo code "GATES" when they purchase tickets, for example, will be entered into a drawing for a courtside upgrade.

And as in years past, the Wolstein Center will be offering its weekday Hoopy Hour promotion, hands down one of the best deals in town — featuring $2 food items, $1 draft beers and $6 tickets Monday through Friday. According to CSU Athletics, head coach Dennis Gates will "pick up the tab" for the first food or drink item purchased by fans on Hoopy Hour nights. 

“I’m so excited to open the Wolstein Center doors and allow our fans back in the stands this season,” said Dennis Gates, coming off two consecutive Horizon League Coach of the Year honors and a significant contract extension. “The young men of our program have been working extremely hard all offseason to become successful in the classroom, on the court and in our community. We can’t wait to share this season with all our amazing fans and supporters."

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. George Family Sues Irishtown Bend Park Group After Port Authority Takes Early Step Toward Eminent Domain on Their Building Read More

  2. A New Republican-Led Bill Could Be the Middle-of-the-Road Solution to Legalizing and Taxing Marijuana Read More

  3. New Nonprofit Newsroom Aims to Launch in Cleveland Next Year with Starting Staff of 25 Read More

  4. Medical Examiner Issues Alert After 12 Cuyahoga County Overdose Deaths in 2 Days Read More

  5. Temperatures Reach Record Levels in Great Lakes, a Troubling Trend Fueled by Climate Change Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation