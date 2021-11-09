CSU Vikings Offering Hilarious, Amazing Free Ticket Promotion

click to enlarge
The CSU men's basketball team will play its first home game of the season Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. against the wily Bobcats of Ohio University.
And in order to get butts in seats, the CSU Athletics department has offered an unusual ticket promotion. If the Vikings win, all those who purchased tickets for the home opener will continue to get free admission to upcoming home games as long as the Vikings keep winning.
The "Vikes Win, You Win" promotion means that, in the absolute worst case scenario, a single ticket purchase is good for admission to a single game. Alternately, it could net the buyer several free basketball games, as the Vikings take on a series of middling non-Horizon League rivals after the Bobcats: Edinboro on 11/16, Canisius on 11/20, Coppin State on 11/22, and Penn State-Behrend on 11/27, before an all-Scandinavian clash with the Northern Kentucky Norse on Dec. 2.
Tickets for the Bobcats game ($12-$18) can be purchased at the Vikings online ticket store
. (The first 500 fans will also get a free t-shirt Saturday.)
The Vikes Win, You Win promotion is of course only one of a handful of offers that CSU is dangling in front of fans who are no doubt eager to see Head Coach Dennis Gates attempt to repeat a Horizon League Championship. All those who enter the promo code "GATES" when they purchase tickets, for example, will be entered into a drawing for a courtside upgrade.
And as in years past, the Wolstein Center will be offering its weekday Hoopy Hour promotion, hands down one of the best deals in town — featuring $2 food items, $1 draft beers and $6 tickets Monday through Friday. According to CSU Athletics, head coach Dennis Gates will "pick up the tab" for the first food or drink item purchased by fans on Hoopy Hour nights.
“I’m so excited to open the Wolstein Center doors and allow our fans back in the stands this season,” said Dennis Gates, coming off two consecutive Horizon League Coach of the Year honors and a significant contract extension
. “The young men of our program have been working extremely hard all offseason to become successful in the classroom, on the court and in our community. We can’t wait to share this season with all our amazing fans and supporters."
***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.