Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Local Singer-Songwriter Marc Lee Shannon Celebrates Continued Sobriety With New Album

Posted By on Tue, Nov 9, 2021 at 8:15 AM

click to enlarge Cover art for Marc Lee Shannon's new album. - COURTESY OF MARC LEE SHANNON
  • Courtesy of Marc Lee Shannon
  • Cover art for Marc Lee Shannon's new album.
This week, Akron-based touring and studio musician Marc Lee Shannon will release his latest effort, Lucky 7. It serves as the follow-up to Shannon’s 2018 album Walk This Road.

Shannon refers to the new disc as “a fun, funky, organic album of pandemic-born songs” that promises to “entertain and excite audiences while also showing the musicianship and diversity for which his work is known.”



Ryan Humbert, lead singer of the local Americana band the Shootouts, produced both this outing and Walk This Road.

“The album is full of solid grooves, mostly captured live in just a few takes,” Humbert says of Lucky 7.

The album, which marks seven years of sobriety for Shannon, represents something that’s particularly personal for Shannon, who hosts Recovery Talks — The Podcast.

“Seven years ago, I had a sense that I could have a better life,” Shannon writes in the Lucky 7 liner notes. “I was broken, beaten and lost with no faith in my future. Through medical treatment and the miracle of a healing community, I got another chance to live.”

Lucky 7 includes “Steady On,” Shannon’s tribute to his friend, bandmate, and mentor, Michael Stanley. The song, released in August, features longtime Stanley collaborator Jennifer Lee on harmony vocals. Shannon’s first solo album, Any Ordinary Man, was produced by Stanley in 2007 and was the only album that Stanley ever produced for another artist.

Keyboardist David Young, drummer and percussionist Ed Davis, bassist Kevin Martinez, and a horn section featuring Tim Harker on saxophone, Kyle O’Donnell on trumpet, and Brian Mayle on trombone all join Shannon on the album. Backing vocals were handled by Jon and Bri Bryant of Welshly Arms. Jackie Popovec and Rick Deak of the Youngstown-based alternative rock band the Vindys also contribute to a cover of the Bad Company classic “Rock Steady.”

Cleveland-based photographer Angelo Merendino documented the recording sessions for the album art and produced a video for “Steady On,” filmed in the studio.

The album will be available on CD, streaming and digital download formats. A limited edition colored vinyl will be available for preorder at marcleeshannon.com.

A release party celebration for Marc Lee Shannon's Lucky 7 will take place on March 5 at the Akron Civic Theater’s brand-new Knight Stage.

