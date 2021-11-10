Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

C-Notes

Cleveland's Big Hoke To Play Release Party on Saturday at Forest City Brewery

Posted By on Wed, Nov 10, 2021 at 3:06 PM

click to enlarge big_hoke_album_release_party_v11.jpg
Last year, local musician Justin Gorski released Home, an alt-country album he recorded as Big Hoke, a long-running solo project of his that dates back nearly 20 years.

Written and performed by Gorski and produced by Gordy Quist at his studio in Austin, TX, the album was mixed by Grammy-winning engineer Tom Schick. Gorski held a virtual release party shortly after the album dropped, but now, after a long wait, Gorski and Big Hoke will finally get to properly celebrate the album’s release at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Forest City Brewery. Tickets cost $20.



Gorski’s band features local musicians such as drummers Tim Lane and Jacob Wynne from Revolution Brass Band and Tom Prebish from Sunshine Daydream and countless other outfits. Up-and-coming axe slinger Anthony Pampaleo plays guitar and Meghan Torok sings back-up vocals.

“I wanted to put together a group similar to that of the Last Waltz and The Band,” Gorski says in a press release. “It’s a mix of rock 'n’ roll and New Orleans jazz. Not many people are playing music like this anymore and definitely not here in Cleveland. I’m excited to bring this band and my music to Forest City. It’s gonna be one hell of a show!”

November Knights — singer-songwriters Brent Kirby, Andy Leach and Tom Prebish — open the show. Local poet Mike Murtaugh will read some of his work too.

