Wednesday, November 10, 2021

C-Notes

Plain White T's Playing Free Tower City Show Next Week

Posted By on Wed, Nov 10, 2021 at 12:01 PM

click to enlarge The Plain White T's performing in 2017 - JUSTIN HIGUCHI/FLICKRCC
  • Justin Higuchi/FlickrCC
  • The Plain White T's performing in 2017

Hey there, Cleveland.

Bedrock today announced that it will welcome the Plain White T's to Tower City for a free show on Nov. 18 at 6:30 as it continues to "activate" the mall.



Visit TowerCityCenter.com/Events to register for free tickets.

Masks are required and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.

