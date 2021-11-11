Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, November 11, 2021

Scene & Heard

Shontel Brown County Council Replacement Elected by County Dems

Posted By on Thu, Nov 11, 2021 at 8:06 AM

click to enlarge Cuyahoga County Board of Elections - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • Cuyahoga County Board of Elections

Shaker Heights resident, Cuyahoga County Board of Elections staffer and minority engagement consultant Meredith Turner has been elected by the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party to replace Shontel Brown on Cuyahoga County Council.

Brown, who was elected Nov. 2 to the United States Congress, (to the 11th District seat formerly held by Marcia Fudge), resigned her council seat the following day. According to the county charter, vacancies on the council are to be filled by a vote of the political party of the member vacating the seat. The county Dems had 30 days to elect a Brown replacement. 



And so they gathered at Tri-C's Corporate College East to cast their votes Wednesday evening. Meredith Turner dominated in a field of eight candidates, winning a majority in the very first ballot to secure victory.

According to the Real Deal Press, Turner is a former school teacher with a master's degree from Cleveland State University and an undergraduate degree from Chicago State University. According to her Linkedin, she currently consults with the Ohio Democratic Party on matters of minority engagement.

Other candidates included Ray Freeman of Warrensville Heights, who came in second; Nakeshia Nickerson of Woodmere; Isaac Powell of Bedford Heights; and Marcia McCoy, Andre White, Dontez Taylor and Patrice Brown, all of Cleveland.

County Council District 9 is one of 11 total council districts. It includes portions of the Southeast Side of Cleveland (including all of Ward 1), Bedford, Bedford Heights, Shaker Heights, Warrensville Heights, Highland Hills, North Randall, Orange, Pepper Pike and Woodmere.

Turner will serve the remainder of Brown's current term, which expires at the end of 2022, and she intends to seek a full four-year term afterwards.

***
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

