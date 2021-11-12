Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 12, 2021

C-Notes

Here's the Trailer for the 2021 Rock Hall Inductions Show, Debuting on HBO Next Weekend

Posted By on Fri, Nov 12, 2021 at 10:29 AM

click to enlarge LL Cool J backstage at the 2021 Rock Hall inductions - EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Emanuel Wallace
  • LL Cool J backstage at the 2021 Rock Hall inductions


The 2021 Rock Hall induction ceremony and concert was universally celebrated as not just one of the best shows in recent years but an all-timer, thanks to a stacked list of inductees (Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Carole King, The Go-Go's, and more) and an impressive roster of guest appearances by the likes of Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Jennifer Lopez, Eminem, and Brandi Carlile, to name just a few.



Held at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Oct. 30, the inductions will, as usual, find a new audience when the broadcast of the show hits HBO, which it will do next Saturday, Nov. 20.

So beg, borrow or steal an HBO login, sign up for the fabulous service, sign up for a free trial and cancel, but however you do it, be sure to catch the show.

The trailer, released this week, is below, if you need more convincing.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. First Look: Schnitz Ale Brewery, Parma’s First Brewery, Which Opened This Week Read More

  2. Cavs Courtside Reporter Angel Gray Fleeing the CLE for ESPN Read More

  3. 15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Nov. 11-14) Read More

  4. Shontel Brown County Council Replacement Elected by County Dems Read More

  5. How to Choose a COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation