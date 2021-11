Pub Frato to Open Next Week in the Former Grove Hill Space in Chagrin Falls

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner

Pub Frato in Chagrin Falls.

The transformation from Grove Hill to Pub Frato (25 Pleasant Dr., 440-600-7029) is nearly complete, says owner Chris Frate. Over the past year, construction crews essentially gutted the Chagrin Falls property, which had been vacant since 2018, and rebuilt it. Gone are the various interior elevations, replaced by a seamless and open floorplan. The ceilings have been raised, the bar has been extended and a two-way fireplace has been planted in the center of the main dining room.One of the most dramatic improvements came as a result of relocating the restrooms, which freed up valuable real estate and allowed for the installation of garage doors on the north side of the building. The new restaurant offers seating for about 150 guests at high-tops, low-tops and the bar.Chris and Lynda Frate opened the original Pub Frato (7548 Fredle Dr., 440-867-2441) in Concord Township back in 2013. Through hard work and trial and error, the husband-and-wife team devised a formula for success that has served them, and the community, well for eight years.“We pride ourselves in great-quality food, treating the customers like they need to be treated – right or wrong, they’re always right – and that family touch,” says Chris.An onsite chef will work in conjunction with company chef Maggie Demko to prepare the gastropub-style menu. Fans of the Concord site can look forward to the same approachable, agreeable pub fare. Likely menu items include egg-topped poutine, brisket-stuffed peppers with beer cheese, short rib tacos, patty melts, fish and chips, and salmon fettuccine.The restaurant, which opens next week, fulfills a long-held goal of the owners.“Chagrin Falls has been on my bucket list since I was young,” Frate says. “The buzz has been fantastic. Chagrin Falls has given us an open-arm welcome. It’s been really, really nice. I can’t wait to be a part of that community.”