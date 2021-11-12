Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, November 12, 2021

C-Notes

Tears for Fears Coming to Blossom in May 2022

Posted By on Fri, Nov 12, 2021 at 7:47 AM

click to enlarge Poster art for the upcoming Tears for Fears tour. - COURTESY OF LIVE NATION
  • Courtesy of Live Nation
  • Poster art for the upcoming Tears for Fears tour.
Eighties act Tears for Fears has just announced the first leg of a 2022 world tour with the alternative rock act Garbage as support. The run will mark the group's first U.S. tour since 2017.

The trek comes to Blossom on May 21.



“We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again. We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live,” says the band’s Curt Smith in a press release.

A new studio album will arrive in February.

Fans can sign up now to access presale tickets. The fan presale begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Citi cardmembers will also have access to tickets at that time.

Tickets to the Tears for Fears concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. Each ticket purchased includes a digital download of the band’s forthcoming album, The Tipping Point.

