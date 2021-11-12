Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, November 12, 2021

Scene & Heard

U.S. Marshals Solve 50-Year-Old Cleveland Bank Heist and the Mystery of Ted Conrad

Posted By on Fri, Nov 12, 2021 at 1:04 PM

click to enlarge ORIGINAL AGE PROGRESSION GRAPHIC OF TED CONRAD
  • Original age progression graphic of Ted Conrad


The story of Ted Conrad has long been one of the more mystefying cold cases in Cleveland.



On July 11, 1969, the 20-year-old bank Society National Bank teller walked out of work with $215,000 in cash and promptly disappeared.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott, whose father investigated the case originally, announced today that the myster of what happened to Conrad had been solved: A suburban Boston man named Thomas Randele died in May, but before he did, he came clean about his past.

He went to college in New England and ended up selling luxury cars and teaching golf for decades. He married, had a daughter, and lived a quite life, splitting his time between Boston and Florida.

According to his obituary: "'Tom' was raised and educated in Colorado before moving to the east coast and attending New England College. Tom then split his time between Florida and Boston, where he was the Assistant Golf Pro and Teaching Pro at Pembroke Country Club. In the off season he played on the professional winter tour in Florida, eventually transitioning to Manager of Pembroke Country Club full time. He eventually shifted his vocational interests from golf to his second love, cars and began a successful career in luxury automotive sales which spanned nearly 40 years. He had worked at Woburn Foreign Motors, Range Rover, and Volvo until his retirement. He was also an excellent cook who loved watching any and all cooking shows, and enjoyed testing out new recipes on his wife and daughter, always asking 'So, can I make this again?' at the end of every meal."

“He was friendly, and he was well-known in the community," Peter Elliott told Cleveland.com. "He just wasn’t who he said he was.”

Below, originaly news coverage of the Ted Conrad case.

