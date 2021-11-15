Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, November 15, 2021

Here's Saturday Night Live's Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Pet Store Short

It's been and will be a big week for Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.

Cleveland's legendary group performed at Dave Chappelle's show at the RoMoFiHo last night and will square off against Three 6 Mafia in a Verzuz tomorrow night.



But first, they got the SNL treatment in a short that had the group opening a pet store (Dog Bones-N-Melodies) and... selling bones.

"Back in the '90s, we changed the game by bringing melodies to rappin', and now we ready for the next phase of our career," SNL's Ego Nwodim said in Bone character.

"By bringing real ass bones to real ass dogs," Chris Redd added.

The real ass video is below.

