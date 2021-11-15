Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 15, 2021

Scene & Heard

Senators Call on Biden to Pardon All Nonviolent Cannabis Offenders

Posted By on Mon, Nov 15, 2021 at 11:50 AM

click to enlarge Elizabeth Warren - PHOTO BY GAGE SKIDMORE/FLICKRCC
  • Photo by Gage Skidmore/FlickrCC
  • Elizabeth Warren

U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Jeff Merkley of Oregon sent a letter to President Joe Biden last week calling on him to use his executive authority to issue a blanket pardon for all nonviolent federal cannabis offenders, whether currently or formerly incarcerated.

In the letter, the Senators, all Democrats, called America's war on drugs "failed and racist."



"America’s cannabis policies have punished Black and Brown communities for too long," the Senators wrote, adding that despite legalization in states across the country, as well as roughly equal cannabis usage rates, "Black Americans are still nearly four times as likely to be arrested for cannabis possession as white Americans."

The Senators also note that 27 states and Washington, D.C. have decriminalized cannabis possession, while 36 states have legalized cannabis for medical use and 18 states, two territories, and the District of Columbia have legalized cannabis for adult use.

The Senators also point out that a majority of Americans, nearly 7 in 10, support cannabis legalization.

On the campaign trail, Biden said that "we should decriminalize
marijuana" and "everyone [with a marijuana record] should be let out of jail, their records expunged, be completely zeroed out."

"Our country’s cannabis policies must be completely overhauled, but you have the power to act now: you can and should issue a blanket pardon for all non-violent federal cannabis offenses, fulfilling your promises to the American people and transforming the lives of tens of thousands [of] Americans," the letter states.

"The Constitution grants you the authority to pardon broad classes of Americans to correct widespread injustice, as previous Presidents have done," the letter added. "Most importantly, such a pardon — combined with your leadership on an accessible expungement process to formally clear the criminal records of those affected — would mark the beginning of a reversal of decades of ineffective and discriminatory cannabis policies, allowing Americans to return to their communities, find housing and jobs, and rebuild their lives without the burdens of an unjustly imposed criminal record."

Earlier this year, New York Senator Chuck Schumer, also a Democrat, introduced the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, which would legalize marijuana by removing it from the Controlled Substances Act, allowing for it to be taxed and regulated. The proposed legislation would also immediately expunge the criminal records of people with low-level marijuana offenses.

Last year, the U.S. House voted in support of the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, which would also decriminalize cannabis at the federal level. It was the first time Congress ever took up cannabis reform legislation.

It seems cannabis reform would be a winning issue with voters. Even the Republicans are considering cannabis legislation of their own.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of Marijuana, Weed

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Introduces Bill Prohibiting Release of Balloons into Atmosphere, And Not a Moment Too Soon Read More

  2. Pub Frato to Open Next Week in the Former Grove Hill Space in Chagrin Falls Read More

  3. U.S. Marshals Solve 50-Year-Old Cleveland Bank Heist and the Mystery of Ted Conrad Read More

  4. First Look: Schnitz Ale Brewery, Parma’s First Brewery, Which Opened This Week Read More

  5. Terrestrial Brewing in Battery Park to Open Restaurant Next Door, Event Space Upstairs with Elevated Deck Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation