Rep. Anthony Gonzalez: Trump is a "Political Loser" Who Led "Unconstitutional Attempt" on Jan. 6 to "Overturn an American Election"

Rep. Gonzalez and Trump, in earlier, happier times
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez spoke at length during a weekend interview with CNN about the dangers of a possible Trump return to the presidency and the role the former commander in chief played in stoking lies and leading the "unconstitutional attempt" on Jan. 6 to overturn the election. (Full video below.)
"The cold hard truth is Donald Trump led us into a ditch on January 6. The former president lied to us. He lied to every one of us and in doing so he cost (Republicans) the House, the Senate and the White House," Gonzalez said in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. "January 6 was the line that can’t be crossed. January 6 was an unconstitutional attempt, led by the president of the United States, to overturn an American election and reinstall himself in power illegitimately.”
He's emerged since then as an increasingly rare breed of level-headed Republican, one who can admit that Trump was a liar who lied about the election, stoked political fear, attempted to negate the election, and who deserved what he got.
"I see, fundamentally, a person who shouldn't be able to hold office again because of what he did around January 6," Gonzalez said. "But I also see somebody who's an enormous political loser. And I don't know why anybody who wants to win elections going forward would follow that. I simply, like, I don't get it ethically. I certainly don't get it politically. Neither of them makes sense."
