Thursday, November 18, 2021

C-Notes

Billy Strings Coming to State Theatre in March 2022

Posted By on Thu, Nov 18, 2021 at 8:01 AM

Billy Strings. - JOSHUA BLACK WILKINS
  • Joshua Black Wilkins
  • Billy Strings.
Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer and musician Billy Strings just announced an additional set of dates for his extensive headline tour that takes place next year.

The tour now stops at the State Theatre on March 9, 2022.



Produced by Jonathan Wilson (Conor Oberst, Roger Waters, Father John Misty) and recorded at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios, Strings' latest album, Renewal, offers "a more personal and honest perspective through his songwriting, while incorporating his wide range of influences with elements of bluegrass, classic rock, metal, psychedelic music and more," as it's put in a press release.

“I listen to this album now and it’s emotional," says Strings in the press release. "I could sit there and tweak it forever, but there’s a point where it’s like building a house of cards. Yeah, I could add an extra tower on top, but it might collapse. I’ve always doubted myself, and I still do, but this album makes me think, ‘Hey, you’re doing all right, kid. You just need to keep going.’”

Tickets for the Billy Strings concert at the State Theatre go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

