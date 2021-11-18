Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 18, 2021

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Guardians Merch Goes on Sale 9 a.m. Friday at Team Shop

Posted By on Thu, Nov 18, 2021 at 9:05 AM

click to enlarge New Guardians Logos - CLEVELAND GUARDIANS
  • Cleveland Guardians
  • New Guardians Logos

Officially licensed Cleveland Guardians gear will go on sale in the Progressive Field team shop Friday at 9 a.m., as the local MLB club transitions from its "Indians" name and branding.

Wednesday, the Indians signage on the exterior or Progressive Field came down as well, in anticipation of the Friday launch. The team will transition to a website and social media account that reflects the Guardians name and imagery.



Merchandise was meant to go on sale Monday, but was delayed without explanation. It probably had something to do with the lawsuit filed by the Cleveland Guardians roller derby team. The parties reached an amicable agreement Tuesday, in which both will continue to use the Guardians name, and the floodgates can now open on team merchandise.

The new name and merch can and should be celebrated — a small but mighty contingent of Native American activists and allies fought to remove the Chief Wahoo logo and Indians name for decades — but they should not distract from the horror-show playing out at Cleveland City Council, in which the city's legislative body prepares to authorize its portion of a $285 million public subsidy for maintenance and upgrades at the ballpark, part of a 15-year lease extension that was negotiated behind closed doors.   

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Columbus-Based Kitchen Social to Open its Third Restaurant at Pinecrest Read More

  2. Sherwin-Williams Aims for Third-Most Interesting Light Display in Downtown Cleveland With New Skyscraper Read More

  3. Commentary: Betraying Voters, Ohio Senate President Huffman and House Speaker Cupp Declare Moral Bankruptcy Read More

  4. The Marshall Project to Launch First-Ever Bureau in Cleveland to Cover Criminal Justice Read More

  5. ETalian is a Perfect Marriage of Concept and Setting in Chagrin Falls Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation