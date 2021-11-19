Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, November 19, 2021

C-Notes

Local Indie Act Shelter Pup. Releases New EP and Accompanying Short Film

Posted By on Fri, Nov 19, 2021 at 8:52 AM

click to enlarge Shelter Pup's Trevor Stout. - COURTESY OF SHELTER PUP
  • Courtesy of Shelter Pup
  • Shelter Pup's Trevor Stout.
Local singer-songwriter Trevor Stout got his start a couple of years ago at open mic nights at places such as Brothers Lounge, the Winchester, Kelley’s Pub and Stella’s Music Club before forming the indie rock act he calls Shelter Pup.

The band released the single “It’s Your Funeral” back in 2020, and just today, it's released Pack Your Bags, a five-song EP that’s be accompanied by a short film about being “wholly in the moment.”



“[Pack Your Bags] is a time capsule that highlights some of my personal struggles, interpersonal relationships, getting a grip on getting older, breaking habits/routines and the bit of self realization/emotional intelligence I've learned through the first few years of being out on my own as a fully independent human,” says Stout in a press release. “It feels like the most honest piece of art I've been able to create in my life so far.”

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

