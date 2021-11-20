Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Saturday, November 20, 2021

Now Open: Giappone, Chef Dante Boccuzzi's Cocktail Club Beneath Goma on Fourth

Posted By on Sat, Nov 20, 2021 at 4:02 PM

click to enlarge Giappone, the lower-level club at Gome, is now open. - DANTE BOCCUZZI
  • Dante Boccuzzi
  • Giappone, the lower-level club at Gome, is now open.

Dante Boccuzzi opened Goma (2079 East 4th St., 216-274-1200) five months ago, with the promise of more to come in the form of a swank lower-level club. That club, Giappone, is now open.

Featuring a copper bar and a DJ booth, the space will be limited to smaller crowds and private events. In addition to the vibe, the main draw is the compelling roster of craft cocktails. The Lone Samurai is a mix of miso-washed Japanese whisky and Italian sweet vermouth.



There is no food menu at the club.

Giappone is open 5-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday  and 5 p.m.-midnight  on Friday and Saturday.

