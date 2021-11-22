Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, November 22, 2021

Annual Winterfest Celebration Kicks Off on Saturday

Downtown Cleveland Alliance’s Winterfest kicks off on Saturday, and then events extend all the way into February.

Saturday’s event that takes place downtown features carriage rides, games and ice skating. It all culminates with a tree lighting ceremony that takes place at 7 p.m.



Other series highlights include the Public Square skating rink (Nov. 26-Jan. 17), Winter RiverFest at Merwin’s Wharf (Nov. 26-Jan. 2), Light It Up! at Allen Theatre (Nov. 27-Dec. 22), Langston Hughes Black Nativity at Karamu House (Dec. 2-Dec. 23), Cleveland Ballet’s The Nutcracker at Connor Palace (Dec. 3-5), Wicked at Playhouse Square (Dec. 8-Jan. 2), Scuba Claus at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium (Dec. 18-22) and Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Dec. 30).

Come 2022, the festivities continue with Ice Fest at North Coast Harbour (Jan. 17), the Real Black Friday at Tower City Center (Feb. 19) and Brite Winter (Feb. 26), to name just a few of the events.

