Monday, November 22, 2021

Scene & Heard

For Better or Worse, Spirit Airlines Expanding at Cleveland Hopkins Airport

Posted By on Mon, Nov 22, 2021 at 11:34 AM

click to enlarge Spirit, not the best airline you will ever fly, expanding in Cleveland - ERIC SALARD/FLICKRCC
  • Eric Salard/FlickrCC
  • Spirit, not the best airline you will ever fly, expanding in Cleveland

Spirit Airlines will be adding a second gate and some office space at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, the company and the city announced last Friday.

The good news/bad news comes as Spirit eyes future, undisclosed expansion in Cleveland.



"Spirit Airlines is preparing for a future expansion as part of a continued commitment to Cleveland, and the airline has a long-standing partnership with the airport. With the addition of another gate and office space it allows for growth opportunities for Spirit to and from CLE," the Hopkins Twitter account posted last week.

Roundly considered the slumlord of the skies, Spirit recently began nonstop service to Miami in addition to its other routes, which predominantly service Florida and other snow-birdy, southern destinations, in addition to Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

"On behalf of the leadership and everyone at Spirit I wanted to say thanks for the commitment that you and your team demonstrated over the past few months," Gary Jones, Spirit's Director of Airport Affairs, said in a statement.


Tags: , ,

