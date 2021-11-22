Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, November 22, 2021

Bites

Prosperity Social Club To Host Prohibition Repeal Party on Dec. 5

Posted By on Mon, Nov 22, 2021 at 7:34 AM

click to enlarge Prosperity Social Club will celebrate the end of Prohibition. - COURTESY OF PROSPERITY SOCIAL CLUB
  • Courtesy of Prosperity Social Club
  • Prosperity Social Club will celebrate the end of Prohibition.
Prosperity Social Club will commemorate the end of Prohibition with a special Repeal Party that takes place on Dec. 5. The event will feature Prohibition-era-inspired food and throwback cocktails. The day-long bash begins with Sunday brunch and continues through dinner.

“This barroom has remained fairly unchanged and a pillar of the community since 1938,” says Prosperity Social Club GM Jeffrey Siefer in a press release. It's that history that Siefer says makes it the right place to celebrate “with delicious food and a collection of cocktails that have stood the test of time as long as Prosperity has.”



The bar will serve up speakeasy cocktails such as the Golden Dawn, the Mary Pickford, the Toronto, the Tipperary, the Sidecar and the Bobby Burns. Menu specials include chicken a la king with mushrooms, peas and carrots in creamy white wine sauce served over fluffy buttermilk biscuits and pork schnitzel accompanied by braised red cabbage and roasted garlic mashed potatoes.

Prosperity staffers will be dapperly dressed in Gatsby-era garb for the celebration, and patrons are welcomed to don their own drop waist dresses, striped suit coats or felt fedoras. Dining reservations are recommended.

