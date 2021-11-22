Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 22, 2021

C-Notes

Youngstown Metal Act Rebreather To Play Westside Bowl on Wednesday To Celebrate Release of New Album

Posted By on Mon, Nov 22, 2021 at 9:03 AM

click to enlarge Youngstown's Rebreather. - MOLLIE CROWE
  • Mollie Crowe
  • Youngstown's Rebreather.
The Youngstown-based metal band Rebreather will release its latest album, The Line, Its Width, and the War Drone, on Dec. 3 via Aqualamb Records.

Produced by Rebreather and mastered by Carl Saff (John Carpenter, Bongzilla, Elder), the album features the band's signature "cave pop” sound that's part post-metal and part noise rock.



Additionally, Rebreather has released a video for the song, "Drown," a collaboration with fellow Ohioans and Aqualamb lablemates Frayle.

"We were excited when Rebreather asked us to collaborate with them on their song," says Frayle vocalist Gwyn Strang in a press release about the collaboration. "Adding our layers of vocals and guitars over another band’s song was a new experience for us. It was interesting to combine our approach to sounds and songwriting with Rebreather’s aggressive and stripped-down composition."

Recently, the group received national press for helping to save Youngstown's Westside Bowl, a place that serves as both bowling alley and music venue.

Rebreather headlines the Westside Bowl on Wednesday.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Now Open: Giappone, Chef Dante Boccuzzi's Cocktail Club Beneath Goma on Fourth Read More

  2. Balaton to Close at Shaker Square in Late January, But Plans to Open in New Location Read More

  3. Ohio House GOP Passes Vaccine Mandate Ban After Months of Effort Read More

  4. Prosperity Social Club To Host Prohibition Repeal Party on Dec. 5 Read More

  5. 10 Things We Learned from Cleveland City Council's Mammoth Progressive Field Deal Hearing Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation