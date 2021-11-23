Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Cleveland Bagel to Open Lakewood Shop in Spring of 2022

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Cleveland Bagel will open a Lakewood location in 2022.
  • Google Maps
  • Cleveland Bagel will open a Lakewood location in 2022.
Cleveland Bagel, which has locations in Ohio City (4201 Detroit Ave., 216-600-5652) and Midtown (7501 Carnegie Ave., 216-282-7287), will open its third location this coming spring. That location is 16300 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood, formerly the site of Streat Burger.

Partners Dan Herbst, Geoff Hardman and Alan Glazen are in the final stages of the planning and architecture process and are planning for a mid-2022 opening. Like the other two shops, this one will feature fresh-baked bagels, schmears, breakfast sandwiches, coffee and juices. There will be limited seating but it will be mostly a grab-and-go affair.



Glazen said that in the search for a new location, Lakewood ticked all the boxes.

“It’s a cross between suburban and urban,” he explains. “It’s very neighborhoody, and Lakewood residents tend to favor walking for their libations. It’s a perfect match for our Ohio City location in terms of our types of customers.”

Cleveland Bagel launched as a cottage business in 2013. After meeting Glazen while filming Cleveland Hustles, the company opened the Ohio City production kitchen and retail shop in late 2016. In response to overwhelming demand, the team opened the east side shop in early 2019. Despite the challenges of the past two years, Glazen says business has been robust.

“Both stores are doing tremendous numbers,” reports Glazen. “We might be the only business that improved during Covid.”

