First Look: Indie, a Music-Themed Eatery on East 4th Street, Opening Soon

Indie will open on E. 4th Street in December.
We here at Scene have been eagerly following the progress of Indie
(2038 E. 4th St.) since last March, when owners Gabriel Zeller and Julie Mesenburg announced
that they had signed a lease to take over the high-profile Greenhouse Tavern space on East 4th St. The husband-and-wife team are also behind Char Whisky Bar in Rocky River, Avo Modern Mexican in Ohio City and Lago at Lakeside, a seasonal operation in Marblehead.
Now, some nine months later, the space is nearing completion. To the many diners who have made their way through this iconic space, the changes are dramatic enough to stop one in his or her tracks. And for lovers of independent music, the dining room offers near limitless eye candy in the form of 24o framed concert posters that span the musical spectrum. Thanks to QR codes, guests will be able to dig into the backstory on each of the posters.
The restaurant will seat approximately 100 diners on the main floor and front mezzanine. The rear mezzanine has been closed to dining and will open as a snug spirits lounge a few months down the road. The final piece of the puzzle comes in the form of the rooftop lounge, which will come online in spring.
When Indie opens sometime in December, it will feature a Southern-styled menu starring appetizers like green tomato hush puppies, spoon cornbread and braised and seared pork belly with slaw. Mains include a shrimp Po' Boy, chicken and waffles, a seafood boil and Hatch chili mac and cheese. Parties of four or more will want to consider the whole fried chicken dinner with all the fixings or the Country Picnic, a platter loaded with cooked and cured meats, cheeses, pickled veggies, nuts, spreads, preserves and breads.
Brunch fans can look forward to a weekly "Grunge brunch" on Saturdays and Sundays brunches with an evolving musical theme.
The cocktails, all created by Mesenburg, will have a musical tie-in as well. Drink names include Hey Jealousy, Bloodbuzz Ohio and Here Comes the Night Time.
