Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Scene & Heard

Justin Bibb Calls on DOJ to Reopen Tamir Rice Investigation

Posted By on Tue, Nov 23, 2021 at 11:51 AM

click to enlarge SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene

Cleveland mayor-elect Justin Bibb has called on the Federal Department of Justice to re-open its investigation into the killing of Tamir Rice.

Yesterday, on the seventh anniversary of Tamir's death, Bibb posted a statement on social media saying he joined with U.S. Sen Sherrod Brown, Cleveland City Council and others in applying pressure on the DOJ.



Tamir, who would now be 19 years old, was shot and killed by Cleveland Police officer Timothy Loehmann outside the Cudell Recreation Center on Cleveland's west side.


Last month, Tamir's mother Samaria Rice and supporters with Tamir's Campaign for Justice marched outside the White House in Washington D.C., making a direct appeal to President Joe Biden to re-open the investigation. Rice said that Biden had told her he would "make things right" on the Tamir case when he was campaigning in 2015.

Former President Donald Trump's Attorney General, William Barr, "quietly" dropped the case in 2020 without alerting Rice or her legal representation. Rice only found out, she said, when she was contacted by a reporter from the New York Times.

Locally, a Cuyahoga County grand jury declined to indict officers Timothy Loehmann or Frank Garmback in 2015. Then-prosecutor Timothy McGinty, who said he agreed with the grand jury's decision, referred to the killing of Rice as the result of a "perfect storm of human error."

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. L.A.-Based Dave's Hot Chicken to Open Location in Lakewood Read More

  2. For Better or Worse, Spirit Airlines Expanding at Cleveland Hopkins Airport Read More

  3. FBI Investigating Attempted Breach of Lake County Election Data Tied to Republican Commissioner Read More

  4. Petition Calls on Cleveland Clinic to Save Cleveland Play House Read More

  5. Economists Pan Stadium Construction as Economic Development Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation