Wednesday, November 24, 2021
78th Street Studios and the Cleveland Bazaar Are Here for Your Local Shopping Needs This Weekend
As you bypass Amazon and other corporate giants this weekend to start your holiday shopping in strong local fashion, the Cleveland Bazaar and 78th Street Studios are very much here to help.
78th Street Studios will open for its traditional Black Friday sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 2. Admittance is free and participating businesses include:
- ARTneo Museum
- Larry Waldman Fine Arts
- CAN Journal: CAN Board and Staff Holiday Market
- Bruce Buchanan Design
- Laurel Herbold + cowtownchad Studio
- Dawn Tekler Studio
- E11even2 Gallery
- Eric Rippert Studio (Open 10am-5pm)
- Googie Style
- Dave Crider Designs
- Eileen Dorsey Studio
- HEDGE Gallery (Open 11-5pm)
- Keri Lee Studio
- Susie Frazier Showroom
- Gallery 202
- The Byzantine
- bent crayon records
- Variegate Design
- Guest Artisans Courtesy of Northcoast Promotions + MakerTown
And on Saturday, Cleveland Bazaar pops up at the 5th Street Arcades from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. during Winterfest for its first of three holiday shopping shows. More details here.
