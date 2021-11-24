Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Scene & Heard

Cincinnati is Vrbo's Top-Trending Destination for 2022, Surprisingly

Posted By on Wed, Nov 24, 2021 at 10:02 AM

click to enlarge The Queen City is a top destination - PHOTO BY HAILEY BOLLINGER
  • Photo by Hailey Bollinger
  • The Queen City is a top destination
Sure, Ohioans know that Cincinnati is a pretty awesome city. But a top travel destination? Really?

That's what a new report from vacation rental agency Vrbo says. Its annual trend report looks at travel demand from a 12-month period to forecast which destinations will be hot for the following year. Travel was ... well, odd... in 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, upending some previous predictions.



According to Vrbo's 2022 trend report, which was released last week, Cincinnati is positioned to be 2022's top emerging vacation destination. Interest in the Queen City increased 125% over the previous year, Vrbo says — something the agency attributes to our "mix of outdoor recreation and urban tourist attractions" and proximity to Chicago, Indianapolis and Louisville.

A few other surprising cities are on their way up in 2022, Vrbo says. Coming in behind Cincinnati are Yorktown, Virginia; Niagara Falls; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska.

For its report, Vrbo also surveyed 1,000 families about their previous and anticipated travel plans as uncertainty around the pandemic continues (Vrbo does not indicate what its definition of "family" is or if single travelers played any role in the report).

Those surveyed cited chalets as lodging they're interested in, particularly near a lake or in the woods. Parents also say they're willing to let kids skip school for vacations, they're bringing their pandemic pets with them, they're booking accommodations two to three months earlier than usual, and many will continue to "work from home" at locations that decidedly aren't "home."

But Cincinnati isn't just hot on Vrbo — the Queen City also is thriving on Airbnb.

Financial publication MarketWatch reports through its partnership with The Escape Home that Cincinnati is one of the United States' five most-booked Airbnb markets, according to recent data. "The trend of travelers opting to visit small cities and rural areas has created an abundance of opportunities for people interested in hosting; from March 2020 through March 2021, new hosts with only one listing have made more than $1.2 billion, Airbnb estimates," Danielle Hyams writes.

Vacation rental companies like Vrbo and Airbnb have been accused of driving up housing costs for both renters and homebuyers, especially in recent years.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Bagel to Open Lakewood Shop in Spring of 2022 Read More

  2. First Look: Indie, a Music-Themed Eatery on East 4th Street, Opening Soon Read More

  3. No One from the City of Cleveland's Law Department Was Present During Progressive Field Deal "Negotiations" Read More

  4. L.A.-Based Dave's Hot Chicken to Open Location in Lakewood Read More

  5. Here is a Ridiculously Detailed Paper Recreation of the Richfield Coliseum Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation