Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

C-Notes

Ohio City Singers Ready To Return To Celebrating the Season

Posted By on Wed, Nov 24, 2021 at 8:05 AM

click to enlarge Ohio City Singers. - COURTESY OF THE OHIO CITY SINGERS
  • Courtesy of the Ohio City Singers
  • Ohio City Singers.
Last year, the Ohio City Singers, a group of local musicians that regularly plays Christmas shows each holiday season in Northeast Ohio, was holding onto one last hope. It booked an outdoor show at the Rock Hall that seemed like it might just be safe enough to go on as scheduled. Then, at least minute, that show got cancelled, leaving the group without a single gig.

Singer-guitarist Chris Allen says it took a minute for it to sink in that the Ohio City Singers wouldn’t play a public show during the holidays.



“The first Saturday of December is when we would normally do our Music Box show,” says Allen one afternoon over beers at Rocky River Brewing Company. “Last year, I was driving somewhere, and a Christmas song came on the radio, and it didn’t hit me until then how bummed out I was. For so many years, we always did a show that Saturday. It was tough. We were slated to do the Rock Hall show outside and then they had to close, and that got cancelled. Then, it was just darkness.”

Despite the setbacks, the group continued to work on songs throughout 2020.

“We connected heavily with the other band members in that period,” Allen says. “In some ways, it brought us closer. Some bands, you don’t talk to or see, but we got together a lot.”

Since live music has returned, the band has booked a series of shows throughout the month of December (proof of vaccination will be required to attend the gigs). The group performs on Dec. 4 at Music Box Supper Club, on Dec. 10 at Forest City Brewery and on Dec. 18 at the Rock Hall. Some shows are already sold out; check with the respective venues to see if tickets are still available.

The festive live shows typically celebrate the season in grand fashion. Singer-songwriter Don Dixon often dresses up as Santa Claus, and he’s been known to belt out an exuberant rendition of William Bell’s soulful “Everyday Will Be Like a Holiday.” Singer-multi-instrumentalist Doug McKean will lead the crowd in a chant of “E-G-G N-O-G!” during the zydeco-ish “Egg Nog,” and singer-guitarist Austin Walkin’ Cane often turns in a woozy rendition of “You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

The band’s history stretches back to the early 2000s when Allen and his sister Molly teamed up with McKean to work up four Christmas tunes for a big Christmas party to which they invited their musician friends.

They played the four original tunes they had penned as well as a few choice covers, recorded them and delivered them on a CD to their families as a Christmas gift. That signaled the band’s birth.

In 2008, the band released its first album, Love and Hope, which it recorded at the Sachsenheim. It’s regularly released albums and singles ever since.

Earlier this month, the group had its first full-band rehearsal since its last show, a House of Blues gig that took place in December of 2019.

“We’ve been working on stuff throughout the last year,” says Allen. “We were really tight [at rehearsals], and it was fun just to crank it up.”

The band wrote at least 20 new songs in the past two years, though Allen says none of them will make it into the set lists.

“The main thing now is just to get the band back together playing,” he says as he looks through the voice memos in his phone to rattle off the names of a few of the new tracks. “One of my favorites is called ‘First Falling Snow.’ Austin [Walkin’ Cane] and I wrote it for him to sing it. If we were to do an album, that would definitely be on it. We have a fun Tom Waits-ian song called ‘Midnight at the Mistletoe Inn’ too. That’s a good one. I don’t know if we’ll do an album next year. We have released four or five records, and we have a lot of songs from those albums that we still never play. Until we start playing some of these other songs, I feel like we shouldn’t add to the fire."

For the upcoming shows, the group will play a "greatest hits" set, and Allen promises a couple of "deeper tracks" for the Forest City Brewery show.

Allen says he’s thrilled to have a slew of Christmas gigs on the docket.

“I think it’s going to be a blast,” he says of the upcoming concerts. “It’s going to be super fun. The band sounds great. We’re ready to go, and I think people are ready to be out at concerts and feel good about it. For the shows, you have to be vaccinated, but I think people are ready and will feel comfortable.”

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Bagel to Open Lakewood Shop in Spring of 2022 Read More

  2. First Look: Indie, a Music-Themed Eatery on East 4th Street, Opening Soon Read More

  3. L.A.-Based Dave's Hot Chicken to Open Location in Lakewood Read More

  4. No One from the City of Cleveland's Law Department Was Present During Progressive Field Deal "Negotiations" Read More

  5. Here is a Ridiculously Detailed Paper Recreation of the Richfield Coliseum Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation