Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 29, 2021

C-Notes

Annual Honky Tonk Holiday Concert To Take Place on Dec. 10 and 11 at Akron Civic

Posted By on Mon, Nov 29, 2021 at 9:07 AM

click to enlarge The Shootouts. - JAMIE ESCOLA
  • Jamie Escola
  • The Shootouts.
Local singer-songwriter Ryan Humbert’s band the Shootouts will return to Akron Civic Theatre at 8 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 11 to headline their annual Honky Tonk Holiday extravaganza. The 13th holiday celebration will take place in the Civic’s new Knight Stage space, an intimate 200-seat venue.

Part of a nine-city Honky Tonk Holiday tour, the show will feature holiday classics as well as songs from Shootouts catalog. The Shootouts latest album, Bullseye, came out earlier this year; it reached No. 6 on the Americana album chart.



Produced by Ray Benson and featuring special guests Asleep at the Wheel, the band's next album will arrive in 2022.

The Steel Blossoms from Nashville will open both of the Akron Civic shows.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. First Look: BrewDog Cleveland, Opening in the Flats Friday, December 3rd Read More

  2. Remove Public Square Jersey Barriers, and Other Scorching Day One Agenda Items from CPT for Justin Bibb and City Council Read More

  3. How to Choose a COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Read More

  4. First Look: Indie, a Music-Themed Eatery on East 4th Street, Opening Soon Read More

  5. Ohioans Are Just Nutty for Green Beans at Thanksgiving, Apparently Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation