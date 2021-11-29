Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, November 29, 2021

Arts District

Singer and Actress Bridie Srsen Carroll To Speak at Fairmount Center for the Arts on Dec. 19

Posted By on Mon, Nov 29, 2021 at 8:12 AM

click to enlarge Bridie Srsen Carroll. - COURTESY OF FAIRMOUNT CENTER FOR THE ARTS
  • Courtesy of Fairmount Center for the Arts
  • Bridie Srsen Carroll.
Fairmount Center for the Arts has announced that Bridie Srsen Carroll, a musical theater performer who's toured with Wicked, will be its guest at the upcoming Pull Back the Curtain speaker series program. Wicked comes to Playhouse Square in December.

Carroll will share her stories from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19 at Fairmount Center for the Arts. An IRNE Award Winner for her role as Tracy in Hairspray and a soloist at Boston Symphony Hall. Carroll will talk about her experiences and sing a song or two.



“Though Fairmount’s core programs are classes in dance, theatre, visual arts, fitness and music lessons, the speaker series programs offer a variety of engaging topics designed to inspire and connect the community,” says Jeannie Fleming-Gifford, Executive Director, in a press release.

Masks are required for all audience members for this in-person program. Admission is free, but reservations are requested. Reservations may be made by visiting fairmountcenter.org/special-events/ or by calling 440-338-3171.

