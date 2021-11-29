Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, November 29, 2021

Weekend-Only Breakfast Concept Martha on the Fly to Open ‘Micro Diner’ in Tremont

Posted By on Mon, Nov 29, 2021 at 10:47 AM

click to enlarge Pop-up breakfast concept Martha on the Fly to open spot in Tremont. - MARTHA ON THE FLY
  Martha on the Fly
  Pop-up breakfast concept Martha on the Fly to open spot in Tremont.

Martha on the Fly, a weekend-only breakfast concept that operates out of Good Company (1200 W. 76th St.) in Battery Park, has been going strong since last March. The goal all along, according to chef Ryan Beck, was to work up to a more permanent residence for the business. That location has just been secured in Tremont, he says.

“Good Company has been amazing to us, but at a certain point we had to get out of their hair because they have a business to run,” Beck explains. “But also, we were just waiting for the right spot that made the most sense to us and that would be in a neighborhood where we felt that we could serve that neighborhood the best way based on our concept.”



The location (2173 Professor Ave.) is the former Conforti and Freddie’s Sub space immediately next door to Bar Oni. The goal is to open sometime this January. When it does, the restaurant will offer the same popular selection of breakfast sandwiches, pie and sides for carry-out and delivery. But the team, which includes LT Magnotto, Justin Carolyne and Joey Marino, is also hoping to incorporate a small counter for a few dine-in customers.

“We would offer our current menu plus a couple plates that give us a chance to play around a little bit with diner favorites, but with our Martha spin on it,” adds Beck.

More seats will pop up on the front patio come spring.

To start, Martha on the Fly will stick to its weekend-only schedule, but plans call for adding Thursday and Friday mornings to the mix as well. Down the road, if the community desires it, service could be bumped up to five or six days per week.

This coming weekend, December 4th and 5th, will be Martha’s last at Good Company. You can place your orders here.

click to enlarge Pop-up breakfast concept Martha on the Fly to open spot in Tremont. - GOOGLE MAPS
  Google Maps
  • Pop-up breakfast concept Martha on the Fly to open spot in Tremont.

