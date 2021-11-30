Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Cleveland-Based Xhibition Expands Outside of Ohio, Opens New Store in Detroit

Posted By on Tue, Nov 30, 2021 at 2:14 PM

Xhibition, the Cleveland-based luxury streetwear store, has expanded out of Ohio and into downtown Detroit.

The 4,000-square-foot store is located in the Farwell Building in the Capitol Park neighborhood.



Founded in 2014, Xhibition aims to blend high-end luxury with experimental streetwear. The store carries both men's and women's apparel and footwear, and offers brands such as Adidas, Air Jordan, Off-White, Stüssy, and more.

The expansion to Detroit is a nod to Detroit's ever-developing fashion scene, which is often heavily centered around streetwear and urban fashion.

“We selected Detroit as the first location outside of Northeast Ohio for many reasons,” said the co-founder of Xhibition, Robert Rosenthal in a press release. “There is a sophisticated fashion ecosystem in Detroit that few cities possess, as well as a definitive sense of energy and growth.”

