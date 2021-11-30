Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Scene & Heard

Local Cold-Case Nonprofit to Fund Genetic Testing for 'Erie County Jane Doe,' Found Dead Near Cedar Point in 1980

Posted By on Tue, Nov 30, 2021 at 12:27 PM

click to enlarge DNA testing and genetic genealogy will be used to try and solve the case - CUYAHOGA COUNTY MEDICAL EXAMINER'S OFFICE
  • Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office
  • DNA testing and genetic genealogy will be used to try and solve the case

On March 30th, 1980, the partially decomposed body of a young woman was discovered on the beach near Cedar Point Road in Sandusky, Ohio. She was determined to be Caucasian, between the ages of 20-30, and estimated to be about 5’5” tall and 120lbs. The young woman was wearing a size 12 “disco style” dress. No hair, scars, jewelry or identifying items were found on her. Erie County Jane Doe remains unidentified to this day.

“Back in 1980 Erie County Jane Doe and her loved ones were victimized,” said Porchlight Project board member Nic Edwards, host of the popular True Crime Garage podcast. “They continue to be victimized to this very day. I believe that somewhere there is family that has been deceived and led to believe that she did not want them in her life. That is not true. She has been here, waiting for forty years to be given a name so that her loved ones can be located and notified. I look forward to identifying this Jane Doe and finally providing answers to those who have waited for so long.”



For this latest case, the Porchlight Project will contract with Bode Technology for new DNA testing and genetic genealogy.

“Our mission at Bode is to continue to advance science and DNA technology to improve public safety and provide answers to victims and their families. Our experience in testing more than 30,000 unidentified remains has helped us become a resource to law enforcement worldwide,” said Teresa Vreeland, Director of Forensic Genealogy Services at Bode. “We are thankful for the opportunity to support The Porchlight Project and the Sandusky Police Department in researching and investigating the identity of Erie County Jane Doe. We hope that our work helps in preventing tomorrow’s victim.”

“The Sandusky Police Department is excited to work with the Porchlight Project along with Bode Technology,” said Lt. Scott Dahlgren. “We hope to be able to bring closure to a woman’s family who have lived far too long without knowing the whereabouts of their loved one. Our agency hopes that we can now bring a sense of closure and comfort to them. This is a great partnership and we hope for a positive outcome with identifying Jane Doe.”

James Renner is the founder of the Porchlight Project. Scene editor Vince Grzegorek is a board member.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of Cold Cases, Erie County Jane Doe

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. A Little Bit of Avon in the Forgotten Triangle, A Play by Play of Driving the Opportunity Corridor Read More

  2. First Look: BrewDog Cleveland, Opening in the Flats Friday, December 3rd Read More

  3. Weekend-Only Breakfast Concept Martha on the Fly to Open ‘Micro Diner’ in Tremont Read More

  4. Marc Maron Coming to Playhouse Square in May 2022 Read More

  5. Cleveland City Council OKs Progressive Field Deal, Polensek, Mooney, Spencer Vote No Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation