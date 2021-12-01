25+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 2-5)

click to enlarge
Giovanni De Sandre
Singer Andrea Bocelli.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend.
THU 12/02
Andrea Bocelli
One of the most celebrated singers in modern history, Andrea Bocelli has performed at major international events including the Olympic Games and the World Cup. Winner of Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards under his belt, he even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His previous album, Si
, topped both the U.S. and UK charts., Bocelli comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7. Check the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse website for ticket prices.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Candlelight Concerts: Holiday Special Featuring the Nutcracker and More
According to a press release about these concerts, the walls of the Maltz Performing Arts Center will be "flickering" by candlelight to create a "magical atmosphere" for performances of wintertime classics from Tchaikovsky, Vivaldi and other master composers. Today's concerts take place at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $30 to $50.
1855 Ansel Road, 216-368-6062, case.edu/maltzcenter/
A Christmas Carol
This Great Lakes Theater production of Charles Dickens' classic never fails to engage and delight. Framed cozily as a story within a story in this Gerald Freedman adaptation, the production really comes alive once the ghost of Jacob Marley appears, dragging his chains and creaking eerily with every movement. This annual tribute to knee-jerk liberal sentiments, like compassion for the downtrodden, is always a must-see — whether you've seen it before or not. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Ohio Theatre. Consult the Playhouse Square website for more info and for COVID protocols.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Kellen Erskine
Famous for his viral clips on Dry Bar Comedy, comedian Kellen Erskine comes to Hilarities tonight at 7. He'll perform at the venue tomorrow and Saturday too. Check the Hilarities website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Light It Up!
Cleveland Play House presents this brand new, family-friendly musical set in Cleveland that, as it's put in a press release, "illuminates the power of love, kindness and each person’s ability to make every day brighter. The world premiere musical features original pop, rock, gospel and jazz holiday tunes as well as new arrangements of Christmas favorites by Tony Award-winning composer Jason Michael Webb. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre. Check the Playhouse Square website for information about more upcoming shows as well as ticket prices and COVID protocols.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Louis C.K.
After allegations of sexual misconduct derailed his career, comedian Louis C.K. has returned to performing live. Winner of three Peabody Awards, the comedian, actor and filmmaker has received six Primetime Emmy Awards as well as numerous awards for his stand-up specials Live at the Beacon Theater
and Oh My God
. He performs at 7 tonight and tomorrow night at the Agora. Consult the website for ticket prices and COVID protocols.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
FRI 12/03
Cleveland Youth Wind Symphony
The Cleveland Youth Wind Symphonies (CYWS), honors bands featuring woodwind, brass, and percussion students from more than 50 school districts throughout Northeast Ohio, tours internationally every two years. In the past, CYWS has toured and performed in Australia, New Zealand, England, France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Italy. Tonight at 7:30 at Severance, two CYWS groups will perform separate programs. Check the Cleveland Orchestra website for more info.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
Vic Dibitetto Live
Currently a cast member of the Amazon Prime TV series Gravesend
, comedian Vic Dibitetto has toured with like-minded acts such as Andrew “Dice” Clay. He performs tonight at 8 at the Hanna Theatre. Consult the Playhouse Square theater for ticket prices and more info.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
GlamGore
GlamGore is Cleveland's newest monthly addition to LGBTQ nightlife. Each month, GlamGore features a variety of performance artists under one roof, ranging from beauty queens to drag monsters. One of few all-inclusive and all ages productions that incorporates themed performances to elevate artists and audiences alike, GlamGore features well-rounded drag entertainers of all shapes, sizes and styles from all over the country. The theme of tonight's event, which starts at 9 at the Grog Shop, is "Unholy Night" and you can expect to see "sinfully spooky" holiday frights featuring performances by Aura Tannen, Ryder Slowly, Tayanna Sins and Lady Dumpster from Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 5
and the Boulet Brothers. Tickets cost $12 in advance, $15 at the door. VIP tickets which include a photo opportunity, a meet-and-greet prior to the show and seating, cost $16.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
DL Hughley
Not many people can fire off the quick, witty jokes like DL Hughley. He can take serious matters like race relations and spin them into sidesplitting satire, tiptoeing along the edge of offensive and hilarious, yet still remaining totally lovable. Nothing is off limits for this guy. Past topics of jest have included Paula Deen, high blood pressure, Superbowl commercials and Cuban Olympic swimmers. He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Consult the club's website for ticket prices.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
Monsters vs. Milwaukee Admirals
The Monsters take on the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The two teams face off again at 7 tomorrow night. Check the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse website for ticket prices.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
The Nutcracker
A production suitable to audiences of all ages, this classic ballet will be presented in two acts that are based on the original story of E.T.A. Hoffman with music composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Cleveland Ballet Artistic Director Gladisa Guadalupe created a version with a twist. Performance take place today at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at Connor Palace, where performances also take place tomorrow and Sunday. Consult the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Michael Stanley: A Celebration with the Resonators & Jonah Koslen
Local musicians who used to play with the late Michael Stanley will be on hand tonight to pay tribute to Stanley, a singer-songwriter and radio broadcaster who's been a part of the Northeast Ohio music scene for decades. The concert begins at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Tickets to tonight's show are sold out, but you might be find them on the secondary market. Shows take place tomorrow and Sunday night too.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
Star Wars Burlesque
The latest installment of Star Wars Burlesque comes to the Beachland Ballroom today. Bella Sin headlines the event that also features Scarlett Chaton and Ruby Rabbit along with other Northeast Ohio performers. This year's Star Wars Burlesque has partnered with the Caring, a local 501c3 non profit, to help in their holiday drive that impacts the Cleveland area. You can drop off the toys during the show in the box in the lobby of the venue. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. Check the Beachland website for ticket prices and more info.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Student Holiday Sale/100 Show + Sale
These annual sales offer holiday shoppers an opportunity to find unique gifts while supporting local artists. The sales also help partially fund student travel to industry-specific events and locations throughout the U.S., broadening those students' learning experiences, and they showcase the combined creative talent of CIA students and faculty. Both sales take place from 5 to 9 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow at the Cleveland Institute of Art, 11610 Euclid Ave. Free parking is available on site.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7000, cia.edu
The Year of Magical Thinking
An adaptation of Joan Didion's memoir, The Year of Magical Thinking
"transforms the story of the sudden and unexpected loss into a stunning and powerful one-woman play," as it's put in a press release. Tonight's performance takes place at 8 p.m. at Kennedy's Cabaret, where performances continue through the weekend. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info and COVID protocols.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
SAT 12/04
Nate Bargatze
Originally from Old Hickory, TN, slow-talking comedian Nate Bargatze took inspiration from his dad, a former clown turned world class magician. It's worked out pretty well for him, and for the past decade or so, his career has been on an upward trajectory. Bargatze performs tonight at 6 and 8:30 at the Agora Theatre, where he also performs at 3 and 6 p.m. tomorrow. Check the Agora website for ticket prices.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
Chill and Toast
At the Van Aken District's annual Chill and Toast event, there will be hot chocolate, ice sculptures, cookie decorating and dancing to live music. The event takes place from 5 to 9 p.m.
3401 Tuttle Rd., Shaker Heights, 216-491-8800, thevanakendistrict.com
Cleveland Jazz Orchestra Presents Sing a Song for the Holidays
This holiday program features vocalists Vanessa Rubin, Evelyn Wright and Ava Preston along with the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra (CJO). Expect to hear tunes by the likes of Duke Ellington, Tadd Dameron and the Temptations. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Maltz Performing Arts Center. Tickets cost $20 to $45.
1855 Ansel Road, 216-368-6062, case.edu/maltzcenter/
The Great Divorce
The Great Divorce
— C.S. Lewis’ "mesmerizing fantasy" about heaven, hell and the choice between them — comes to the State Theatre today at 4 p.m. Consult the Playhouse Square website for ticket prices.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Honoring Our Past Masters: The Golden Age of Cleveland Art, 1900-1945
Billed as "the most ambitious showing of Cleveland masterworks in nearly 30 years," this exhibition will spotlight the achievement of Cleveland’s most remarkable artists from this period, some internationally famous, some still relatively unknown. Today's opening reception will feature a concert with Cleveland Orchestra members Isabel Trautwein (CAP 2012), Alicia Koelz and Katherine Bormann (violins), Tanya Ell (cello), and Robert Woolfrey (Clarinet), Eric Wong (viola, Cavani Quartet) and Yann Chemali (cello).Following the concert curator and art historian Henry Adams will give a special introduction to the exhibition which runs through April 4. Tickets are required for the concert only. Light refreshments will be served. The Hay-McKinney Mansion, which will be decorated for the holidays, will be open for self guided tours throughout the afternoon.
10825 East Blvd., 216-721-5722, wrhs.org
Light Up Lakewood
Light Up Lakewood, the annual holiday happening that takes place today from 4 to 8 p.m. in downtown Lakewood will feature a holiday parade, lighting ceremony, winter fireworks, the Roundstone Beer Garden, a holiday train, live music, ice carvings, hot chocolate, food trucks, children’s games and more. The holiday parade commences at Manor Park Avenue at 5 p.m. and ends at Elmwood Avenue; the Lighting Ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. at City Center Park, a fireworks show takes place at 7 p.m.
lakewoodalive.org
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets cost $12.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
Season's Bleedings
The Capitol Theatre gets in the holiday spirit today by hosting a marathon of scary movies such as Silent Night Deadly Night
, The Thing
and Frankenstein 3-D
. It all starts at 4 p.m.; check the Capitol website for ticket prices.
1390 West 65th St., 216-651-7295, clevelandcinemas.com
StoneWater’s 5th Annual Holiday Market
More than 30 vendors and artists consisting of crafters, jewelry makers, clothing, décor, woodworkers and more will be on hand today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at StoneWater for the annual StoneWater Holiday Market. The Rustic Grill and a full bar will also be open for guests to enjoy lunch and cocktails throughout the market. Admission is free, but the food and drink will cost you.
1 Club Dr., Highland Heights, 440-461-4653, stonewatergolf.com
SUN 12/05
Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz
Led by star guard Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz were one of the best teams in the NBA last year. Led this year again by Mitchell, the Jazz promise to still be one of the best teams in the NBA this year. They come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse today at 3:30 p.m. to take on the Cavs. Consult the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse website for ticket prices.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Greg Morton
Back in the early '90s, comedian Greg Morton worked as an animator on M.C. Hammer's Hammerman cartoon. While he continued to dabble in cartoons after that, he turned his attention to standup. He's most famous for his two-minute Star Wars mashup, which he's likely to perform tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Check the website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Prohibition Repeal Party
Prosperity Social Club will commemorate the end of Prohibition with a special Repeal Party that takes place today. The event will feature Prohibition-era-inspired food and throwback cocktails. The day-long bash begins with Sunday brunch and continues through dinner. The bar will serve up speakeasy cocktails such as the Golden Dawn, the Mary Pickford, the Toronto, the Tipperary, the Sidecar and the Bobby Burns. Menu specials include chicken a la king with mushrooms, peas and carrots in creamy white wine sauce served over fluffy buttermilk biscuits and pork schnitzel accompanied by braised red cabbage and roasted garlic mashed potatoes.
1109 Starkweather Ave., 216-937-1938, prosperitysocialclub.com
We Banjo 3
Grassroots crossover sensation We Banjo 3, a Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet featuring two sets of brothers, plays a bit of everything, including Americana, bluegrass and Celtic music. On tour in support of its first holiday album, the group performs tonight at 8 at the Kent Stage. Check the Kent Stage website for more info.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 706-206-5552, thekentstage.com
