Dispatch and O.A.R. To Play Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August 2022

While the bands have previously played on the same bill, this tour will mark the first time the two have shared a tour together.
“Dispatch has always been a name on our white-board wish-list for bands we wanted to tour with,” says O.A.R.’s sax player Jerry DePizzo in a press release. “It’s almost as if we’ve existed in parallel universes. We both came up through the ranks and cut our teeth playing colleges and small clubs throughout the Northeast and Midwest. It’s taken a few years, but the stars have finally aligned. We’re looking forward to this because we feel both audiences will be excited as well. We should have done this a long time ago.”
G. Love will open the show.
An artist pre-sale begins at noon on Monday. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.
