Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

C-Notes

Keith Urban Coming to Blossom in July 2022

Posted By on Wed, Dec 1, 2021 at 8:30 AM

click to enlarge Keith Urban performing at Blossom in 2018. - JOE KLEON
  • Joe Kleon
  • Keith Urban performing at Blossom in 2018.
Country music star Keith Urban has just announced additional dates for the Speed of Now World Tour, his first world tour in four years. The tour’s newly announced North American leg will pair him with singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress, and it includes a stop at Blossom on July 15.

“I’ve always considered myself a live performer first,” says Urban in a press release about the tour. “It’s what I’ve always done, and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They’re a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want — sing, dance, do whatever.”



A ticket presale for the Keith Urban concert at Blossom begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of Keith Urban, Blossom

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. A Little Bit of Avon in the Forgotten Triangle, A Play by Play of Driving the Opportunity Corridor Read More

  2. Local Business Owner Launches Banned Book Subscription Series Read More

  3. First Look: BrewDog Cleveland, Opening in the Flats Friday, December 3rd Read More

  4. Local Cold-Case Nonprofit to Fund Genetic Testing for 'Erie County Jane Doe,' Found Dead Near Cedar Point in 1980 Read More

  5. "Leave the Damn House" — Cleveland Artist Arabella Proffer Talks About Life, Cancer, Work, and Her Latest Book Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation