Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Scene & Heard

One Upside of Dr. Oz's Pennsylvania Senate Candidacy? His Show Will No Longer Air on Fox 8 in Cleveland

Posted By on Wed, Dec 1, 2021 at 2:47 PM

click to enlarge The Dr. Oz Show will thankfully go dark in Cleveland - SONY
  • Sony
  • The Dr. Oz Show will thankfully go dark in Cleveland

Dr. Oz, the Cleveland native and New Jersey resident who announced this week that he'll be running for Senate in Pennsylvania, will no longer be seen on Fox 8's airwaves as of tomorrow, the station announced.

"As our signal bleeds a little bit into Pennsylvania, we have to replace 'The Dr. Oz Show' on our air effective Thursday."



The FCC's rule on equal time for political candidates on broadcast television stations means airing his show in the state would mean having to give other candidates similar airtime. The show was also pulled from stations in Pennsylvania and New York.

Instead of Dr. Oz, the "medical professional" who was thoughtlessly foisted upon an uwitting American public by Oprah Winfrey and who has used his stranglehold on elderly viewers to amass a fortune and more than occasionally spout "false or misleading medical claims," viewers of Fox 8 will instead see reruns of New Day Cleveland until January, when a new show will fill the timeslot.

Oz, who has been called a "disgrace" to the medical profession, faces low odds of winning election.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. A Little Bit of Avon in the Forgotten Triangle, A Play by Play of Driving the Opportunity Corridor Read More

  2. After Former Chief of Staff Says Trump Tested Positive for Covid-19 Before Debate in Cleveland, Cleveland Clinic Looks Even Worse Read More

  3. Local Business Owner Launches Banned Book Subscription Series Read More

  4. DeWine, Brown, Portman Sent Letters Asking for Lax Regulations at Steel Mills Owned by Ukrainian Oligarchs Read More

  5. Stephen King Was a Big Michael Stanley Fan, It Turns Out Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation