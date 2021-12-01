Savage Love: How Do I Gracefully End a Casual Relationship With a Coworker?

Joe Newton

When the past rears its ugly head

If thinking and talking about your husband’s past doesn’t turn you on anymore, TOTITO, stop thinking and talking about your husband’s past. But if you want to get back to enjoying these fantasies with your husband — dirty talk about your previous sex partners — you’re going to need to reason with yourself.Let’s give it a whirl…So, your husband was engaged to this woman and presumably lived with her for a time, but your husband’s relationship with this woman nevertheless meets just one of your three somewhat arbitrary criteria for “pussy it’s not OK to think about during sex with a current partner.” Yes, it was a serious relationship, but they never married or had kids. And if they had wanted to be together, they would’ve found a way to make it work despite the distance. If she had wanted to be with your husband more than she wanted to remain where she was living when they broke it off, she could’ve married him and emigrated. Likewise, if your husband had wanted to be with this woman more than he wanted to remain where he was living when they broke it off, he could’ve married her and emigrated. Neither made that choice, TOTITO, and I’m guessing neither made that choice because the serious wasn’t as serious as the “engaged” thing makes it sound. Yeah, yeah: someone proposed (most likely your husband), someone said yes (most likely his ex). But words are cheap and “engaged” isn’t just a word. It’s a promise and a serious one, TOTITO, but in the end it’s just air.And now, since I’m feeling daring, I’m going to risk doing some math …You say been with your 42-year-old husband for four years. His relationship with his former fiancée ended ten years before you two met. So, that means your husband was at most 28 years old when he broke off his engagement with his ex and assuming they’d been dating for a few years, he was what? In his mid-twenties when they met? That means his prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain involved in executive functions like decision making, long-term planning, and higher reasoning, wasn’t even fully formed when he proposed to this woman.So, you have a choice. You can attach a lot of significance to the fact that they were engaged or you can look at the other facts in evidence — that they both chose the place where they lived over the relationship, how old they were at the time they got engaged — and see the relationship as far less significant than the “engaged” label makes it sound.All that said, if hearing about the pussies in your husband’s past isn’t doing anything for your pussy right now, tell your husband you don’t want to hear about them for the moment. If you miss dirty talk during sex, instead of talking about hot sex you’ve both had in the past, TOTITO, try talking about all the hot sex you’re going to have in the future.When you say you want to get out of this “gracefully,” what you mean is you want the impossible from me. You want me to tell you how to end this relationship so subtly that the guy you dumped doesn’t even notice or get upset. Sorry, PHASE, but there’s no way to end things with the coworker you’re currently fucking so you can start fucking the coworker you’d rather be fucking without the coworker you’re currently fucking finding out you dumped him so you could start fucking a different coworker. If it was just your family that objected to the relationship because of the age difference, I would urge you to stay in it. But you want out and the relationship isn’t healthy. (You don’t mention the bad habits he’s gotten you back into, PHASE, but I’m going to assume it’s not double parking and public grooming.) You can’t stay just because he needs you.P.S. I’m supposed to tell you not to sleep with coworkers — it’s right here in my dogeared copy of the Writing Advice Columns For Dummies — but I’m going to set that aside, seeing as that ship has already sailed, struck an iceberg, and sunk to the bottom of the ocean.