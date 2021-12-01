Stephen King Was a Big Michael Stanley Fan, It Turns Out

Indeed, for those of you who haven't read IT, lyrics from "My Town" are included as one of the many epigraphs in the book:
Michael Stanley died this year--a great rocker whose passing went mostly unremarked outside of his native Cleveland. I listened to this obsessively while writing IT. The MTV promo at the head of the video is a little extra.https://t.co/ge5PovHUtm— Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 27, 2021
“This old town been home long as I rememberThis weekend's shows — Dec, 3, 4 and 5 — will feature covers from Stanley's five-decade-long career.
This town gonna be here long after I’m gone.
East side west side take a close look ’round her
You been down but you’re still in my bones.”
—The Michael Stanley Band
