Stephen King Was a Big Michael Stanley Fan, It Turns Out

Stanley will be celebrated this weekend with three shows

Michael Stanley died this year--a great rocker whose passing went mostly unremarked outside of his native Cleveland. I listened to this obsessively while writing IT. The MTV promo at the head of the video is a little extra.https://t.co/ge5PovHUtm — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 27, 2021

“This old town been home long as I remember

This town gonna be here long after I’m gone.

East side west side take a close look ’round her

You been down but you’re still in my bones.”

—The Michael Stanley Band

As Cleveland gets set to celebrate the life and music of Michael Stanley this weekend with three sold-out shows at MGM Northfield Park-Center Stage, the legendary rocker got a bit of a national boost of recognition from an unlikely source.Stephen King, the best-selling suspense author, offered his thoughts last week when he tweeted about his fandom."Michael Stanley died this year—a great rocker whose passing went mostly unremarked outside of his native Cleveland. I listened to this obsessively while writing IT."Indeed, for those of you who haven't read IT, lyrics from "My Town" are included as one of the many epigraphs in the book:This weekend's shows — Dec, 3, 4 and 5 — will feature covers from Stanley's five-decade-long career.“Since first meeting Michael in 1974 and forming [Michael Stanley Band], I’ve been blessed to call him a good friend and collaborator," said Jonah Koslen. "I’m grateful to have this opportunity to come together with the Resonators and the people of Cleveland in a loving celebration of the memory and musical legacy of our dear friend and brother.”It's sure to be a joyous if bitterwsweet occasion.“We wanted to find a way to continue to celebrate our father’s involvement with local charitable organizations,” daughters Anna Sary and Sarah Sharp say in a statement. “Using our father’s musical legacy and the partnership with the highly respected Cleveland Foundation, 10,000 Watts of Holy Light of the Cleveland Foundation will shed light on and provide financial support to important Northeast Ohio charitable institutions. We know our father would love that his music will continue to bring happiness and memories for years to come.”