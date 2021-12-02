Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, December 2, 2021

Scene & Heard

Bomb Threat at Cleveland State is Second in as Many Months

Posted By on Thu, Dec 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM

Looking east from the south side of Euclid Avenue towards Fenn Tower on East 24th Street, circa 1980.
  Looking east from the south side of Euclid Avenue towards Fenn Tower on East 24th Street, circa 1980.

Students and staff were evacuated from Fenn Tower Wednesday evening after Cleveland State University announced it had received a bomb threat at the residential building on Euclid Avenue. Local police, fire, EMS and bomb-sniffing dogs swept the building and cleared it for re-entry close to midnight.


The bomb threat is the second at CSU in as many months. In early November, someone phoned in a bomb threat at the law school, on Euclid Ave. and E. 18th. In both cases, multiple local police departments assisted in the building evacuation and traffic closures on Euclid.



According to the student paper, the Cleveland Stater, the November incident is still being actively investigated.

Next week, (Dec. 6-11) is the week of final exams at Cleveland State, and while there's no information about Wednesday's caller as yet, bomb threats at colleges and universities tend to spike before and during the weeks of midterms and finals.

***
