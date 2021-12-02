Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, December 2, 2021

Double Nickel, a Breakfast, Lunch and Brunch Spot, Opened Today in the Leader Building Downtown

Posted By on Thu, Dec 2, 2021 at 10:21 AM

Double Nickel, a breakfast, lunch and brunch spot, opened in the Leader building.
  • Douglas Trattner
  Double Nickel, a breakfast, lunch and brunch spot, opened in the Leader building.

Double Nickel (1852 E. 6th St., 216-331-2261), a breakfast, lunch and brunch spot, opened this morning downtown. The restaurant is located in the former Murano and Porcelli’s space in the Leader Building. Given the recent wave of downtown closures (and relocations), the new restaurant is a welcome addition.

The menu offers a mix of sweet and savory breakfast items, soups, salads, sides and a handful of lunch-appropriate dishes.



Options include brioche French toast with bananas, whipped cream and bourbon caramel sauce. Just like they sound, the "24K Pancakes" boast gold leaf in addition to the strawberries, edible flowers and maple syrup. The Double Nickel Skillet is loaded with scrambled eggs, potato hash, cheese, vegetables and sausage gravy.

There's a New York strip steak and eggs served with potatoes, toast and house-made jam. But there's also a lamb and eggs featuring char-grilled bone-in lamb chops.

The chicken and waffles star fried whole wings, there's a lobster mac and cheese, and a flash-fried catfish with eggs, grits and toast.

The ownership group also operates Grille 55 in S. Euclid and Downtown.
Double Nickel is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

