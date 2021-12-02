Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, December 2, 2021

Arts District

The Cleveland Institute of Art Hosts Annual '100 Show + Sale,' Where All Works Are $100, This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Dec 2, 2021 at 9:14 AM

The Cleveland Institute of Art's annual “100 Show + Sale," the first one since 2019, is back this weekend.

The exhibition and sale where everything goes at the modest price of $100, (with some exception of pieces priced in increments of $100), includes works of art by faculty, students, alumni and friends of CIA. It'll run in conjunction with the student holiday sale, with other works by students up for purchase.



Over 100 pieces will be up for grabs in the “100 Show + Sale, which runs Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and more than half of the work will be by CIA students, giving the students an opportunity to learn about the business side of the art world.

"It's an opportunity for collectors to spot talented newcomers and follow their careers as they progress as professionals," says painting faculty member Lane Cooper. "It's also an opportunity for students to gain a professional experience displaying and selling their work."

The exhibition will be on view in the Donna and Stewart Kohl Corridor, outside of Reinberger Gallery on the first floor of the Cleveland Institute of Art.

click to enlarge Untitled (Cloud Study) By: Maeve Billings
  • Untitled (Cloud Study) By: Maeve Billings
"The works artists put into the '100 Show + Sale' are usually things people do for fun, so it's a good opportunity to see the personality of the student body and school,” says Maeve Billings. “There's less pressure, so artists are looser and more free in what they choose to make. 'Looser,' but no less technically apt or creative. In fact, works in the '100 Show + Sale' are maybe more creative because a lot of ideas are being tested."

Billings is a great example of a young artist collectors might want to keep a watchful eye on. Their impressionistic work explores enticing subject matter, using organic brushwork and displaying a decisiveness remarkable for an artist so early off in their career.

Purchasing work in this show offers new opportunities for students and faculty at CIA as 50 percent of the proceeds goes to the artist and 50 percent goes to the Painting Department Travel Fund to help the students and faculty visit museums and galleries.

The 2021 annual Student Holiday Sale will take place during the same hours on the same dates and will feature more than 70 CIA student artists. The holiday sale will offer display booths throughout the first floor and on the second floor in the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Atrium.

