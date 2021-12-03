Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, December 3, 2021

REO Speedwagon and Styx To Bring Coheadlining Tour To Blossom in June 2022

Posted By on Fri, Dec 3, 2021 at 12:53 PM

REO Speedwagon. - SCOOP PR
  • SCOOP PR
  • REO Speedwagon.
Four years ago, REO Speedwagon and Styx joined forces for a summer co-headlining tour, and the two acts have just announced that they’ll hit the road again this coming summer with special guest Loverboy for the Live & UnZoomed tour.

The REO Speedwagon and Styx headlining tour comes to Blossom Music Center on June 1, 2022.



“I can’t think of a better way of touring the U.S.A. next year than with good friends we’ve known for years and performed with on many a stage,” says Styx’s Tommy Shaw in a press release. “What a great night of music this will be!”

Styx and REO Speedwagon will offer VIP packages via their own exclusive pre-sales beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday. Citi cardmembers can purchase presale tickets at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. 

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

