Monday, December 6, 2021

Bites

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to Open Restaurant in Ohio City

Posted By on Mon, Dec 6, 2021 at 9:14 AM

click to enlarge Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open in Ohio City. - GUS'S WORLD FAMOUS FRIED CHICKEN
  • Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken
  • Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open in Ohio City.

If you thought that Cleveland couldn’t possibly swallow any more fried chicken, hold onto your finger-licking bibs. In the coming year, Ohio City will welcome an outpost of Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, a brand with a deeply passionate following. What began modestly in Mason, Tennessee a half century ago has evolved in recent years into a national chain with about 35 shops in multiple states.

Plans prepared by Larsen Architects and submitted to the Ohio City Design Review Committee show the location as The Morgan building (2512 Church Ave.), a 120-year-old brick building next door to Bookhouse Brewing. The building was purchased in 2018 for $375,000.



Depending on when it opens, it could be Gus's first Ohio location. Multiple attempts to reach the local franchisee and a company representative have been unsuccessful.

Unlike many of the fried chicken joints flocking to town, Gus’s bucks the trend by being a full-service restaurant with waiters and alcohol. The plans submitted show seating for about 35 guests in a 1,600-square-foot main floor dining room.

The draw at Gus’s, obviously, is the fried chicken, which starts with fresh “high-quality” meat that is hand-trimmed, battered and fried to order in peanut oil. The chicken is available as a la carte white or dark meat pieces, “snack” packs and various plates served with baked beans, slaw and white bread. Optional sides include baked beans, mac and cheese, fried okra, potato salad and greens. For dessert, there’s pecan, chess, sweet potato and coconut pie, sold by the slice or whole. Prices are extremely competitive.

Recently, we shared the news that L.A.-based Dave's Hot Chicken also is opening a store in Ohio City. That location, the former W. 25th Street Furniture, is expected to open in spring.

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.

click to enlarge The future site of Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken in Ohio City.
  • The future site of Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken in Ohio City.

