Jack Johnson To Play Blossom in June 2022

Kizzy O'Neal

Singer-songwriter Jack Johnson.

“It’s been a while since the band and I have gotten together to play music. We can’t wait to see all our friends on the road next summer and looking forward to a great tour. Hope to see you at a show! Aloha,” says Johnson in an press release.Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets on select U.S. dates beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow. The Jack Johnson fan presale starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Additional presales will take place on Thursday for Jack Johnson Spotify listeners. Tickets to the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at Jackjohnsonmusic.com All net proceeds earned through Platinum and Premium ticketing programs will be donated to the Johnson Ohana Foundation to support All At Once non-profit partners in communities near each concert. In addition, $2 from every ticket will support the environment, with half being directed to carbon offset projects and the other half to support the All At Once Non-Profit Partners and their environmental projects, plastic free initiatives and food security efforts.Johnson’s All At Onc e campaign will support over 200 Non-Profit Partners throughout the tour and will engage fans at the Village Green created within each show. The tour will also promote sustainable and equitable food systems, including support for local farmers and food access. All At Once Non-Profit Partners will invite concert goers to support food banks and food security efforts, get involved with farm to school programs and volunteer at community gardens. Through interactive messaging, fans will also be encouraged to reduce plastic pollution and participate in pre-show community events such as beach clean-ups.