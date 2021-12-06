Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, December 6, 2021

Nikki Glaser to Perform at Agora in June 2022

Posted By on Mon, Dec 6, 2021 at 4:48 PM

click to enlarge Comedian Nikki Glaser. - COURTESY OF THE AGORA
  • Courtesy of the Agora
  • Comedian Nikki Glaser.
Comedian Nikki Glaser just announced the dates of a 2022 tour and will bring her new One Night with Nikki Glaser tour to the Agora on June 3.

Earlier this year, Glaser launched her brand new show, The Nikki Glaser Podcast, a daily companion podcast. Her latest Neflix special, Bangin', came out in 2019; Glaser makes her past and current struggles with anorexia, depression and anxiety part of her stand-up show.



A fan presale begins on Wednesday, and tickets to the Nikki Glaser show at the Agora go on sale to the general public on at 10 a.m. on Friday. 

