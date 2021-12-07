Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Scene & Heard

Kevin Kelley Pounds Gavel at Cleveland City Council for Last Time

Posted By on Tue, Dec 7, 2021 at 11:21 AM

click to enlarge The end of an era, (12/6/2021) - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • The end of an era, (12/6/2021)

Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley presided over his final meeting at City Hall Monday night. In closing remarks, he expressed gratitude to his colleagues and love for his family and stressed the "awesome responsibility" of political leadership.

"I leave tonight with absolutely no regrets," Kelley said, concluding a meeting that included passage of dozens of individual pieces of legislation and ceremonial farewells to and from outgoing council members Tony Brancatelli, (who was absent), Basheer Jones, Delores Gray and Marion Anita Gardner.



Kelley's speech was filled with warmth and encouragement. He celebrated the successes of his colleagues and urged them to march boldly forward in the face of public criticism. 

"Most people do not know how hard your jobs are," he said. "It is a hard job. It is a calling. It is something that you do for the love of Cleveland, something you do because you were called to do this."

Speaking from personal experience, Kelley said that no matter how hard he'd worked and no matter how much he anguished over individual votes, at least 25% of his constituents believed he made the wrong decision. Dealing with criticism, though, is what council members sign up for, he said.

"Please never lose sight of the awesome responsibility that being a member of this body is," he said. "When you look around at the grandeur of of these chambers, the beauty of this building — that is symbolic of the awesomeness that you take on with every vote."

Kelley said that the votes he was proudest of were those for which he was most viciously attacked, and reminded council that "doing what's right is not always popular; it's not always trending on Twitter." 

Kelley bestowed a parting gift on Ward 6 Councilman Blaine Griffin, who will succeed him as council president in 2022: a large gavel. (A little gavel simply wouldn't do for "Big Griff," Kelley joked.)

Kelley's departure stands in stark contrast to his predecessor Martin Sweeney, eight years ago. Sweeney used his final speech to unleash on council opponents who'd sparred with him during a controversial redistricting process. He then escaped through a door behind the podium and hid there.

Kelley has represented the Old Brooklyn neighborhood on City Council since he was first appointed by Mike O'Malley in 2005. He has served as President of the body since 2014. He unsuccessfully ran for Cleveland mayor in 2021, placing second in the September primary and ultimately losing to Justin Bibb in the November general. 

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to Open Restaurant in Ohio City Read More

  2. Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell to Run for Cuyahoga County Executive Read More

  3. If You Haven't Had a Disappointing Immersive Van Gogh Experience in Cleveland Yet, The Exhibition Has Been Extended to March Read More

  4. Brad Paisley and The Zac Brown Band Headlining 2022 'Bash on the Bay' at Put-in-Bay, Tickets On Sale This Week Read More

  5. GOP Ohio Lawmakers Hire Lawyers Who Defended ‘Largest Racial Gerrymanders Ever Encountered’ in Redistricting Lawsuits Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation